Illinois health officials report 1,585 new cases of COVID-19, 35 deaths

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials reported 1,585 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Sunday, including 35 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Cook County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s

Douglas County: 1 male 50s

DuPage County: 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s

Henry County: 1 male 60s

Jefferson County: 1 female 80s

Kendall County: 1 female 80s

LaSalle County: 1 female 90s

Macon County: 3 females 70s

Ogle County: 1 male 80s

Peoria County: 1 male 60s

Randolph County: 1 male 90s

Saline County: 1 female 90s

Shelby County: 1 male 60s

St. Clair County: 1 female 90s

Union County: 1 female 90s

Wayne County: 1 male 70s

Whiteside County: 1 male 50s

Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

Winnebago County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,174,409 cases, including 20,269 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 75,269 specimens for a total of 17,622,800.

As of Saturday night, 1,468 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 356 patients were in the ICU and 170 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from February 14 to February 20 is 2.7 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 14 to February 20 is 3.1 percent.

A total of 2,256,975 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. Additionally, approximately 445,200 vaccine doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total of Illinois vaccine doses to 2,702,175.

A total of 2,151,952 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 282,820 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 52,658 doses. On Saturday, 13,433 doses of vaccine were administered in Illinois.