Illinois health officials report 1,484 new cases of COVID-19, 19 deaths as state has administered over 4 million vaccine doses

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials have reported 1,484 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Sunday, including 19 additional deaths as the state has now administered more than 4 million vaccine doses.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Cook County: 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 100+

Fulton County: 1 male 80s

Jackson County: 1 male 80s

Jersey County: 1 female 60s

Kane County: 1 male 70s

Kankakee County: 1 male 50s

Lake County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Lee County: 1 male 80s

Pulaski County: 1 male 60s

Rock Island County: 1 male 60s

St. Clair County: 1 female 70s

Whiteside County: 1 male 70s

Will County: 1 male 80s

Williamson County: 1 male 70s

Currently, Illinois health officials are reporting a total of 1,209,331 cases, including 20,943 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 65,028 specimens for a total of 19,131,098.

As of Saturday night, 1,141 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 238 patients were in the ICU and 94 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from March 7 to March 13 is 2.2 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 7 to March 13 is 2.6 percent.

A total of 4,623,735 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total number of Illinois doses to 5,038,635.

A total of 4,040,302 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 354,414 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 97,441 doses.

On Saturday, 96,332 doses were administered in Illinois.