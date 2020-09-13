Illinois health officials report 1,462 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 14 deaths

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,462 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 14 additional confirmed deaths.
The deaths were reported in the following counties:
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s
- DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
- Kane County: 1 male 60s
- Lake County: 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s
- Madison County: 1 male 60s
- McHenry County: 1 male 20s
- Williamson County: 1 female 70s.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 261,371 cases, including 8,309 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The preliminary seven-day positivity for cases from September 6-September 12 is 3.7%.
As of Saturday night, 1,422 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 328 patients were in the ICU and 136 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.