Illinois health officials report 1,462 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 14 deaths

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,462 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 14 additional confirmed deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s

DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

Kane County: 1 male 60s

Lake County: 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s

Madison County: 1 male 60s

McHenry County: 1 male 20s

Williamson County: 1 female 70s.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 261,371 cases, including 8,309 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The preliminary seven-day positivity for cases from September 6-September 12 is 3.7%.

As of Saturday night, 1,422 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 328 patients were in the ICU and 136 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.