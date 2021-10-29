Illinois health officials report 14,616 new cases of COVID-19, 183 deaths over past week

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. According to a study released in The Lancet Global Health on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, Fluvoxamine, a cheap antidepressant, reduced the need for hospitalization among high-risk adults with COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials have reported 14,616 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past seven days, including 183 additional deaths.

Of the state’s total population, 69 percent has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 54 percent is fully vaccinated.

Currently, Illinois health officials are reporting a total of 1,695,524 cases, including 25,771 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Since most recent reporting on Friday, October 22, laboratories have reported 796,018 specimens for a total of 35,288,616. As of Thursday night, 1,256 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 281 patients were in the ICU and 133 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from October 22 to October 28 is 1.8 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from October 22 to October 28 is 2.2 percent.

A total of 15,542,790 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 49,742 doses. Since reporting on October 22, 348,196 doses were reported administered in Illinois.