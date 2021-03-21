Illinois health officials report 1,431 new cases of COVID-19, 22 deaths

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials reported 1,431 new probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday, including 22 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 4 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s

Fulton County: 1 male 60s

Grundy County: 1 male 80s

Madison County: 1 male 70s

McDonough County: 1 male 60s

Currently, Illinois health officials are reporting a total of 1,221,863 cases, including 21,081 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 70,102 specimens for a total of 19,629,022.

As of Saturday night, 1,132 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 236 patients were in the ICU and 97 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from March 14 to March 20 is 2.5 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 14 to March 20 is 2.8 percent.

A total of 5,341,895 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. Additionally, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 5,756,795.

A total of 4,706,502 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 361,886 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 95,171 doses. On Saturday, 75,380 doses were reported administered in Illinois.