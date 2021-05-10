Illinois health officials report 1,424 cases of COVID-19, 12 deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Health officials reported 1,424 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois Monday, including 12 additional deaths.

Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting a total of 1,356,391 cases, including 22,235 deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Sunday night, 1,906 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 473 patients were in the ICU and 242 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 3-9, 2021 is 2.8%.  The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 3-9, 2021 is 3.4%.

A total of 9,978,915 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.  The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 81,265 doses. 

Sunday, 70,426 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News