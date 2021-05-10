Illinois health officials report 1,424 cases of COVID-19, 12 deaths

Health officials reported 1,424 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois Monday, including 12 additional deaths.

Illinois Department of Public Health is now reporting a total of 1,356,391 cases, including 22,235 deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Sunday night, 1,906 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 473 patients were in the ICU and 242 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 3-9, 2021 is 2.8%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 3-9, 2021 is 3.4%.

A total of 9,978,915 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 81,265 doses.

Sunday, 70,426 doses were reported administered in Illinois.