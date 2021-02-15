Illinois health officials report 1,420 new cases of COVID-19, 41 deaths

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials reported 1,420 new probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 41 additional deaths.

The state surpassed 20,000 confirmed deaths Monday, becoming the seventh state to record as many deaths.

Additionally, vaccine doses in the state have more than doubled from a week ago.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Champaign County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 4 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 2 males 90s

Douglas County: 1 female 80s

DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

Kane County: 1 female 90s

Lake County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

McLean County: 1 female 80s

Peoria County: 1 male 60s

Will County: 1 male 50s, 2 males 80s

Currently, Illinois health officials are reporting a total of 1,163,574 cases, including 20,002 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 52,389 specimens for a total of 17,224,247.

As of Sunday night, 1,789 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 389 patients were in the ICU and 184 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from February 8 to February 14 is 2.9 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 8 to February 14 is 3.5 percent.

A total of 2,027,725 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. Additionally, approximately 445,200 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,472,925.

Due to an update in the system the federal government uses to track vaccines, the amount of vaccine delivered has been adjusted.

A total of 1,823,208 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 248,925 for long-term care facilities.

The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 66,320 doses, and 39,863 doses were administered on Sunday.