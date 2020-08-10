Illinois health officials report 1,319 coronavirus cases; 1 death

SPRINGFIELD,, Ill. — On Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,319 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 1 additional death.

The death was reported in Cumberland County and was a woman in her 90s.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 195,399 cases, including 7,637 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 3 – Aug. 9 is 4.1%. As of Sunday night, 1,481 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 352 patients were in the ICU and 138 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.