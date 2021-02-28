Illinois health officials report 1,249 cases of COVID-19, 22 deaths

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials reported 1,249 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 22 additional deaths.
The deaths were reported in the following counties:
- Champaign County: 1 male 80s
- Christian County: 1 male 70s
- Clark County: 1 male 60s
- Cook County: 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+
- DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- Kane County: 1 male 70s
- Kendall County: 1 female 60s
- Knox County: 1 male 90s
- Livingston County: 1 male 80s
- Pulaski County: 1 female 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 90s
- Will County: 1 male 90s
- Williamson County: 1 male 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 80s
Currently, Illinois health officials are reporting a total of 1,186,696 cases, including 20,516 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 66,500 specimens for a total of 18,136,253.
As of Saturday night, 1,265 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 303 patients were in the ICU and 150 patients were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from February 21 to February 27 is 2.4 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 21 – February 27 is 2.7 percent.
A total of 2,740,105 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. Additionally, approximately 443,700 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.
This brings the total Illinois doses to 3,183,805.
A total of 2,705,934 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 315,416 for long-term care facilities.
The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 79,140 doses. Yesterday, 79,266 doses were administered in Illinois.