Illinois health officials report 1,249 cases of COVID-19, 22 deaths

Coronavirus

CHICAGO Illinois health officials reported 1,249 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 22 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

  • Champaign County: 1 male 80s
  • Christian County: 1 male 70s
  • Clark County: 1 male 60s
  • Cook County: 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+
  • DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
  • Kane County: 1 male 70s
  • Kendall County: 1 female 60s
  • Knox County: 1 male 90s
  • Livingston County: 1 male 80s
  • Pulaski County: 1 female 70s
  • St. Clair County: 1 male 90s
  • Will County: 1 male 90s
  • Williamson County: 1 male 80s
  • Winnebago County: 1 male 80s

Currently, Illinois health officials are reporting a total of 1,186,696 cases, including 20,516 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 66,500 specimens for a total of 18,136,253.

As of Saturday night, 1,265 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 303 patients were in the ICU and 150 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from February 21 to February 27 is 2.4 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 21 – February 27 is 2.7 percent.

A total of 2,740,105 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. Additionally, approximately 443,700 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 3,183,805.

A total of 2,705,934 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 315,416 for long-term care facilities.

The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 79,140 doses. Yesterday, 79,266 doses were administered in Illinois.

