Illinois health officials report 1,246 new cases of COVID-19, 34 deaths

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials reported 1,246 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Monday, including 34 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Christian County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

Cook County: 2 males 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 5 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 6 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 1 female 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 80s

Kane County: 1 male 50s

Lake County: 1 male 70s

LaSalle County: 1 female 90s

Livingston County: 1 female 80s

Madison County: 1 male 60s

Peoria County: 1 male 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,175,655 cases, including 20,303 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 37,361 specimens for a total of 17,660,161.

As of Sunday night, 1,504 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 377 patients were in the ICU and 169 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from February 15 to February 21 is 2.8 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 15 to February 21 is 3.1 percent.

A total of 2,256,975 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. Additionally, approximately 445,200 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,702,175.

A total of 2,211,700 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 282,820 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 55,499 doses. On Sunday, 59,748 doses of vaccine were administered in Illinois.