Illinois health officials report 1,220 new cases of COVID-19, 22 deaths

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials reported 1,220 new probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, including 22 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 3 males 90s

DeKalb County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 60s

Lake County: 1 male 60s

Marshall County: 1 male 80s

Rock Island County: 1 male 80s

Will County: 1 male 80s

Currently, Illinois health officials are reporting a total of 1,223,083 cases, including 21,103 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 47,374 specimens for a total of 19,676,396.

As of Sunday night, 1,182 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 233 patients were in the ICU and 98 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from March 15 to March 21 is 2.6 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 15 to March 21 is 2.9 percent.

A total of 5,341,895 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. Additionally, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total number of Illinois doses to 5,756,795.

A total of 4,747,845 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 361,971 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 92,148 doses. On Sunday, 41,343 doses were reported administered in Illinois.