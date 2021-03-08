Illinois health officials report 1,182 new cases of COVID-19, 5 deaths

Illustration of changing genetic structure to new strain. (Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Illinois public health officials reported 1,182 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Monday, including 5 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Christian County: 1 female 70s

Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Monroe County: 1 male 90s

Currently, Illinois health officials are reporting a total of 1,199,517 cases, including 20,767 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 39,636 specimens for a total of 18,679,826.

As of Sunday night, 1,178 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 266 patients were in the ICU and 118 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from March 1 to March 7 is 2.3 percent. The preliminary seven-day test positivity from March 1 to March 7 is 2.8 percent.

A total of 3,824,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. Additionally, approximately 443,700 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total number of Illinois doses to 4,268,375.

A total of 3,387,778 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 347,915 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 90,135 doses. On Sunday, 29,564 doses were administered in Illinois.