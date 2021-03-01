Illinois health officials report 1,143 new cases of COVID-19, 20 deaths

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials announced 1,143 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Monday, including 20 additional deaths as the state has now received over 3 million vaccine doses.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Cook County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 70s, 6 males 80s, 1 male 90s

Douglas County: 1 male 70s

Henry County: 1 female 80s

Iroquois County: 1 male 90s

Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s

Sangamon County: 1 female 60s

St. Clair County: 1 female 60s

Union County: 1 male 60s

Will County: 1 female 80s

Winnebago County: 1 female 70s

Currently, Illinois public health officials are reporting a total of 1,187,839 cases, including 20,536 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 42,234 specimens for a total of 18,178,487.

As of Sunday night, 1,288 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 308 patients were in the ICU and 148 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from February 22 to February 28 is 2.4 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 22 to February 28 is 2.7 percent.

A total of 2,740,105 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. Additionally, approximately 443,700 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total amount of Illinois doses to 3,183,805.

A total of 2,756,831 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 319,393 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 77,876 doses. On Sunday, 50,897 doses of vaccine were administered in Illinois.