Illinois health officials report 11,378 new cases of COVID-19, 155 deaths as state surpasses 10 million tests

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials reported 11,378 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, including 155 additional deaths as the state surpassed 10 million total tests.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Adams County: 2 males 80s

Boone County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s

Bureau County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Champaign County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Clay County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s

Clinton County: 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s

Cook County: 2 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 6 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 4 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 4 females 90s

Crawford County: 1 female 80s

Cumberland County: 1 male 80s

DeKalb County: 1 female 60s

DeWitt County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

DuPage County: 4 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Effingham County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

Greene County: 1 male 70s

Grundy County: 1 male 60s

Jackson County: 1 male 80s

Jasper County: 1 female 90s

Kane County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 30s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Kankakee County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

Knox County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 70s

Lake County: 1 male 40s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 4 females 90s

LaSalle County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Lee County: 1 female 100+

Livingston County: 1 male 80s

Macon County: 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 male 90s

Madison County: 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Marion County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Mason County: 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+

McHenry County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

McLean County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

Ogle County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 80s

Peoria County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s

Perry County: 1 female 90s

Pike County: 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s

Rock Island County: 1 female 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s

Saline County: 2 males 80s

Sangamon County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

Shelby County: 1 female 90s

St. Clair County: 1 male 90s

Tazewell County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

Vermilion County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

Wayne County: 1 male 50s

Whiteside County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

Will County: 3 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 male 90s, 3 females 100+

Williamson County: 2 males 80s

Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 685,467 cases, including 11,832 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 114,233 specimens for a total of 10,104,537.

As of Tuesday night, 6,133 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 1,208 patients were in the ICU and 679 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from November 18 to November 24 is 10.6%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 18 to November 24 is 12.2%.

Wednesday, Chicago city leaders revealed a plan to get vaccinations to those most in need by mid-December, comprising of front-line health care workers and the elderly.