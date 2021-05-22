Illinois health officials report 1,108 new cases of COVID-19, 43 deaths

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 1,108 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 43 additional deaths.

The state reported that 64% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 47% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the CDC.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Cass County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s

Champaign County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 30s, 1 female 40s, 3 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 3 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 3 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 50s

Lake County: 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s

Macon County: 1 female 70s

Macoupin County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s

McLean County: 1 female 60s

Peoria County: 1 female 20s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

Saline County: 1 male 90s

Sangamon County: 1 male 50s

Warren County: 1 female 90s

Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s

Winnebago County: 1 female 70s

Woodford County: 1 female 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,374,565 cases, including 22,599 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 59,314 specimens for a total of 24,184,067.

As of Friday night, 1,401 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 347 patients were in the ICU and 202 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 15 to May 21, 2021 is 2.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 15 to May 21, 2021 is 2.8%.

A total of 10,843,665 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 74,487 doses. On Friday, 76,652 doses were reported administered in Illinois.