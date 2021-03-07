Illinois health officials report 1,068 new cases of COVID-19, 14 deaths

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials reported 1,068 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Sunday, including 14 additional deaths.

Illinois has set a record-high 7-day average for vaccine administration, with an average of 93,183 doses administered daily over the past week.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Cook County: 2 males 40s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

Kankakee County: 1 male 60s

Kendall County: 1 female 70s

Lake County: 1 male 70s

Livingston County: 1 female 60s

Madison County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 60s

Massac County: 1 male 70s

Peoria County: 1 female 80s

Will County: 1 male 80s

Illinois health officials are currently reporting a total of 1,198,335 cases, including 20,763 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 68,094 specimens for a total of 18,640,190.

As of Saturday night, 1,141 individuals in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 255 patients were in the ICU and 112 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from February 28 to March 6 is 2.3 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 28 to March 6 is 2.8 percent.

A total of 3,824,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. Additionally, approximately 443,700 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 4,268,375.

A total of 3,358,214 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 344,569 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 93,183 doses. On Saturday, 98,550 doses were administered in Illinois.