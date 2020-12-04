Illinois health officials report 10,526 new cases of COVID-19, 148 additional deaths

State health officials announce over 10,000 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois Friday and 148 deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 10,526 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease.

Currently, the health department is reporting a total of 770,088 cases, including 12,974 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

In the past 24 hours, labs have reported 112,634 specimens for a total 10,918,998. As of last night, 5,453 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,153 patients were in the ICU and 703 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 27 – December 3, 2020 is 10.3%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 27 – December 3, 2020 is 12.1%.