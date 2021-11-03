Illinois health officials recommend COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11 following CDC clearance

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Wednesday it is adopting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation for children ages 5 through 11 to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The announcement comes following the FDA’s expansion of the emergency use authorization for the vaccine for children. Previously, the Pfizer vaccine was only authorized for use in individuals ages 12 and older.

The vaccine for children, ages 5 through 11, is a smaller dose — a third of the dose for individuals 12 and older. The vaccine is administered as a series of two doses, 3 weeks apart.

“I encourage parents who may have questions about COVID-19 vaccines for their children to talk with a pediatrician or family doctor,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Medical experts and scientists have reviewed the data, which included clinical trials with more than 3,000 children receiving the vaccine, and have recommended the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children. While most children do not suffer severe COVID-19 illness, some do. We also know children are great transmitters and can unknowingly infect people who could suffer severe illness. We need as many people as possible, including children, to be vaccinated to stop the spread of the virus and end this pandemic.”

COVID-19 vaccinations for those 5 years and older will be available at local health departments, many pharmacies, pediatrician offices, Federally Qualified Health Centers, and from other providers who offer the Pfizer vaccine.

In clinical trials, the Pfizer vaccine was found to be more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 in children ages 5 through 11. Side effects commonly reported in children were generally mild to moderate and included injection site pain (sore arm), redness and swelling, fatigue, headache, muscle and/or joint pain, chills, and fever. Side effects occurred within two days after vaccination and went away within a day or two.