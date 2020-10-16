Illinois health officials announce Will County returning to orange warning level for COVID-19 activity

Five weeks after being removed from the list of state counties at the COVID-19 warning level, Will County has been added back to Illinois’ list of ‘warning level’ counties.

Additional mitigation measures were dropped from Region 7, consisting of Will and Kankakee counties four weeks ago.

Health officials emphasize following public guidelines, including washing hands, wearing masks and socially distancing.

Counties are added to the Illinois Department of Public Health warning list when they have hit two of a variety of factors showing increased risk of COVID-19.

One measure is a rate of new COVID-19 cases that is over 50 per 100,000 residents. For Will County, the week of October 4-10 showed 133 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, compared to 87 the previous week.

The second factor was Will County’s substantial increase in COVID-19 deaths. Will County recorded 13 deaths for the week of October 4-10, after a consistent low death rate throughout September.

Other factors include positivity rate, hospital admissions with illnesses related to COVID-19 and emergency room visits related to COVID-19.

Counties designated at ‘warning level’ are asked to implement measures for increased testing and contact tracing. Will County has hired 40 contact tracers and plans to hire more to work remotely and collect information from those have tested positive.

When you are called by a contact tracer, your caller ID should read ‘COVID CONTACT’ with the number 312-777-1999.