Illinois health officials announce over 3K new COVID-19 cases; state total at 56K

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois health officials announced Friday that Illinois had 3,137 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 56,055.

Also Friday, 105 new deaths were announced, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,457.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported cases in 97 counties in Illinois.

At his daily press conference, Gov. JB Pritkzer said he’s considering gradually re-opening regions of the state that are seeing infection rates and ICU occupancy decline for 14 straight days prior to May 30.

“We have to get past the peak, downstate or elsewhere,” he said.

The governor’s revised executive order specifies that religious services can be held as long as gatherings consist of 10 or fewer people who can socially distance.