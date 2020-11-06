Illinois health officials announce highest single-day total with 10,376 new cases of COVID-19, 49 deaths

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials reported 10,376 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois Friday, including 49 additional deaths.
Following CDC guidance, the Illinois Department of Public Health will begin to report confirmed cases and probable cases combined beginning November 6, 2020 and moving forward.
A confirmed case is laboratory confirmed via molecular test, whereas a probable case meets clinical criteria AND is epidemiologically linked, or is connected to a positive antigen test. If a probable case is later confirmed, the case will only be counted once.
Probable deaths and confirmed deaths will continue to be reported separately.
The 49 deaths were reported in the following counties:
- Carroll County: 1 female 90s
- Champaign County: 1 female 70s
- Coles County: 1 male 70s
- Cook County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 4 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 60s
- Edgar County: 1 male 80s
- Fayette County: 1 male 90s
- Ford County: 1 female 90s
- Jackson County: 1 male 60s
- Kendall County: 1 male 80s
- Knox County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Macon County: 1 male 80s
- Macoupin County: 1 male 70s
- Marion County: 2 females 80s
- Mason County: 1 female 90s
- Monroe County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 100+
- Peoria County: 1 male 60s
- Piatt County: 1 male 80s
- Pike County: 1 male 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 90s
- Sangamon County: 1 male 60s
- Shelby County: 1 male 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 90s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 70s
- Vermilion County: 1 male 70s
- Wayne County: 1 female 70s
- Whiteside County: 1 male 50s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- Will County: 1 male 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 465,540 cases, including 10,079 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 98,401 specimens for a total of 8,215,129. As of Thursday night, 4,090 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 786 patients were in the ICU and 339 patients were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 30 to November 5 is 9.6 percent. This metric calculates total cases over total tests. Test positivity is calculated using the number of COVID-19 positive tests over total tests.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from October 30 to November 5 is 11.1 percent.
There are now 75 counties, along with the city of Chicago on the state’s COVID-19 warning level:
- Adams County
- Alexander County
- Bond County
- Boone County
- Bureau County
- Calhoun County
- Carroll County
- City of Chicago
- Christian County
- Clay County
- Clinton County
- Coles County
- Cook County
- Crawford County
- Cumberland County
- DeKalb County
- Douglas County
- DuPage County
- Effingham County
- Franklin County
- Fulton County
- Gallatin County
- Greene County
- Grundy County
- Hamilton County
- Hancock County
- Iroquois County
- Jackson County
- Jasper County
- Jersey County
- Jo Daviess County
- Johnson County
- Kane County
- Kankakee County
- Kendall County
- Knox County
- Lake County
- LaSalle County
- Lee County
- Livingston County
- Logan County
- Macon County
- Madison County
- Marion County
- Mason County
- Massac County
- McHenry County
- Mercer County
- Monroe County
- Morgan County
- Moultrie County
- Ogle County
- Peoria County
- Perry County
- Pike County
- Pulaski County
- Putnam County
- Randolph County
- Rock Island County
- Saline County
- Sangamon County
- Scott County
- Shelby County
- St. Clair County
- Stephenson County
- Tazewell County
- Vermilion County
- Wabash County
- Warren County
- Washington County
- Wayne County
- Whiteside County
- Will County
- Williamson County
- Winnebago County
- Woodford County