Illinois health officials announce highest single-day total with 10,376 new cases of COVID-19, 49 deaths

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials reported 10,376 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois Friday, including 49 additional deaths.

Following CDC guidance, the Illinois Department of Public Health will begin to report confirmed cases and probable cases combined beginning November 6, 2020 and moving forward.

A confirmed case is laboratory confirmed via molecular test, whereas a probable case meets clinical criteria AND is epidemiologically linked, or is connected to a positive antigen test. If a probable case is later confirmed, the case will only be counted once.

Probable deaths and confirmed deaths will continue to be reported separately.

The 49 deaths were reported in the following counties:

Carroll County: 1 female 90s

Champaign County: 1 female 70s

Coles County: 1 male 70s

Cook County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 4 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 60s

Edgar County: 1 male 80s

Fayette County: 1 male 90s

Ford County: 1 female 90s

Jackson County: 1 male 60s

Kendall County: 1 male 80s

Knox County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Macon County: 1 male 80s

Macoupin County: 1 male 70s

Marion County: 2 females 80s

Mason County: 1 female 90s

Monroe County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 100+

Peoria County: 1 male 60s

Piatt County: 1 male 80s

Pike County: 1 male 80s

Rock Island County: 1 male 90s

Sangamon County: 1 male 60s

Shelby County: 1 male 80s

St. Clair County: 1 female 90s

Tazewell County: 1 male 70s

Vermilion County: 1 male 70s

Wayne County: 1 female 70s

Whiteside County: 1 male 50s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Will County: 1 male 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 465,540 cases, including 10,079 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 98,401 specimens for a total of 8,215,129. As of Thursday night, 4,090 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 786 patients were in the ICU and 339 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 30 to November 5 is 9.6 percent. This metric calculates total cases over total tests. Test positivity is calculated using the number of COVID-19 positive tests over total tests.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from October 30 to November 5 is 11.1 percent.

There are now 75 counties, along with the city of Chicago on the state’s COVID-19 warning level:

Adams County

Alexander County

Bond County

Boone County

Bureau County

Calhoun County

Carroll County

City of Chicago

Christian County

Clay County

Clinton County

Coles County

Cook County

Crawford County

Cumberland County

DeKalb County

Douglas County

DuPage County

Effingham County

Franklin County

Fulton County

Gallatin County

Greene County

Grundy County

Hamilton County

Hancock County

Iroquois County

Jackson County

Jasper County

Jersey County

Jo Daviess County

Johnson County

Kane County

Kankakee County

Kendall County

Knox County

Lake County

LaSalle County

Lee County

Livingston County

Logan County

Macon County

Madison County

Marion County

Mason County

Massac County

McHenry County

Mercer County

Monroe County

Morgan County

Moultrie County

Ogle County

Peoria County

Perry County

Pike County

Pulaski County

Putnam County

Randolph County

Rock Island County

Saline County

Sangamon County

Scott County

Shelby County

St. Clair County

Stephenson County

Tazewell County

Vermilion County

Wabash County

Warren County

Washington County

Wayne County

Whiteside County

Will County

Williamson County

Winnebago County

Woodford County