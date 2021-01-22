Illinois health officials announce 7,042 new cases of COVID-19, 95 deaths

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials reported 7,042 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Friday, including 95 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Adams County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Coles County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 50s, 3 males 50s, 8 females 60s, 9 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 11 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 1 male 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 males 80s, 1 female 90s

Hancock County: 1 male 80s

Kane County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 80s

Lake County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

Madison County: 1 female 80s

Marshall County: 1 female 70s

McHenry County: 1 female 70s

McLean County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

Montgomery County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

Ogle County: 1 male 60s

Peoria County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

Piatt County: 1 male 90s

Randolph County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Richland County: 1 female 60s

Rock Island County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s

Sangamon County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

St. Clair County: 2 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 1 male 90s

Washington County: 1 male 80s

Will County: 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Winnebago County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 90s

Woodford County: 1 male 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,093,375 cases, including 18,615 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 125,831 specimens for a total of 15,209,516.

As of Thursday night, 3,179 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 661 patients were in the ICU and 348 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from January 15 to January 21 is 5 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 15 to January 21 is 6.2 percent.

Beginning Friday, the IDPH has adjusted reporting probable cases, which caused an articifial one-day increase in cases of 1,903.

Previously, only confirmed deaths were included in the case count. However, the total case count includes both confirmed and probable cases. Therefore, probable deaths are now included in the total case count.

Confirmed deaths and probable deaths will still be reported separately.

As of Thursday night, 922,325 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 524,050 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number of Illinois doses to 1,446,375.

IDPH is currently reporting a total of 616,677 vaccines administered, including 93,683 for long-term care facilities. Thursday, a total of 44,288 doses were administered.

The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 24,190 doses.