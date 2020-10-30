Illinois surpasses 400,000 total cases of COVID-19, health officials announce 6,943 new cases, 36 additional deaths

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,943 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, including 36 additional deaths as the state marked a new daily testing high of 95,111.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Adams County: 1 male 90s

Carroll County: 1 female 80s

Christian County: 1 male 50s

Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s

Fulton County: 1 male 70s

Greene County: 2 females 90s

LaSalle County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Livingston County: 1 male 60s

Macon County: 1 female 70s

Madison County: 1 male 70s

McDonough County: 1 male 60s

Morgan County: 1 male 80s

Peoria County: 1 female 90s

Piatt County: 1 female 90s

Saline County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

St. Clair County: 1 male 70s

Tazewell County: 1 male 60s

Wayne County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

White County: 1 male 80s

Will County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s

Winnebago County: 1 female 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 402,401 cases, including 9,711 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 23 to October 29 is 7.3%. This is the number that IDPH has been consistently reporting in daily releases and is calculated using total cases over total tests.

IDPH has also been using test positivity for regional mitigation metrics since mid-July. Test positivity is calculated using the number of COVID-19 positive tests over total tests. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from October 23 to October 29 is 8.5%.

As of Thursday night, 3,092 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 673 patients were in the ICU and 288 patients were on ventilators.

The surge in cases has caused mitigation measures across 11 of the 12 regions designated to track the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois in the ‘Restore Illinois’ plan, with the City of Chicago facing new mitigation measures starting Friday.

Chicago posted notable increases in both seven-day positivity rate and hospital admissions for COVID-19-like illness, metrics that trigger warning levels and new mitigation measures.

The Tier 1 restrictions will remain in effect for Chicago until:

The positivity rate measured over a three-day period averages 6.5% or less

Hospital admissions for COVID-19 like illness decline over a three-day period

Availability of ICU and other hospital beds averages 20% or more over a week

Suburban Cook County has also triggered new mitigation measures, as the COVID-19 testing rate passed the ‘failsafe’ level this week.

Each region’s mitigation efforts and restrictions are listed here on IDPH’s website.

Additionally, 49 Illinois counties are at a warning level for the spread of COVID-19. Those counties are:

Adams County

Alexander County

Bond County

Boone County

Clark County

Clay County

Clinton County

Coles County

Crawford County

Cumberland County

DeKalb County

Douglas County

DuPage County

Effingham County

Ford County

Franklin County

Greene County

Grundy County

Hamilton County

Henderson County

Jackson County

Jo Daviess County

Johnson County

Kane County

Kendall County

Knox County

Lee County

Macon County

Marion County

McHenry County

Mercer County

Morgan County

Ogle County

Perry County

Pike County

Randolph County

Rock Island County

Saline County

Sangamon County

Shelby County

Stephenson County

Wabash County

Warren County

Washington County

Wayne County

Whiteside County

Will County

Williamson County

Winnebago County