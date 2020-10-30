Illinois surpasses 400,000 total cases of COVID-19, health officials announce 6,943 new cases, 36 additional deaths

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,943 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, including 36 additional deaths as the state marked a new daily testing high of 95,111.
The deaths were reported in the following counties:
- Adams County: 1 male 90s
- Carroll County: 1 female 80s
- Christian County: 1 male 50s
- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s
- Fulton County: 1 male 70s
- Greene County: 2 females 90s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Livingston County: 1 male 60s
- Macon County: 1 female 70s
- Madison County: 1 male 70s
- McDonough County: 1 male 60s
- Morgan County: 1 male 80s
- Peoria County: 1 female 90s
- Piatt County: 1 female 90s
- Saline County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 60s
- Wayne County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- White County: 1 male 80s
- Will County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 402,401 cases, including 9,711 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 23 to October 29 is 7.3%. This is the number that IDPH has been consistently reporting in daily releases and is calculated using total cases over total tests.
IDPH has also been using test positivity for regional mitigation metrics since mid-July. Test positivity is calculated using the number of COVID-19 positive tests over total tests. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from October 23 to October 29 is 8.5%.
As of Thursday night, 3,092 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 673 patients were in the ICU and 288 patients were on ventilators.
The surge in cases has caused mitigation measures across 11 of the 12 regions designated to track the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois in the ‘Restore Illinois’ plan, with the City of Chicago facing new mitigation measures starting Friday.
Chicago posted notable increases in both seven-day positivity rate and hospital admissions for COVID-19-like illness, metrics that trigger warning levels and new mitigation measures.
The Tier 1 restrictions will remain in effect for Chicago until:
- The positivity rate measured over a three-day period averages 6.5% or less
- Hospital admissions for COVID-19 like illness decline over a three-day period
- Availability of ICU and other hospital beds averages 20% or more over a week
Suburban Cook County has also triggered new mitigation measures, as the COVID-19 testing rate passed the ‘failsafe’ level this week.
Each region’s mitigation efforts and restrictions are listed here on IDPH’s website.
Additionally, 49 Illinois counties are at a warning level for the spread of COVID-19. Those counties are:
- Adams County
- Alexander County
- Bond County
- Boone County
- Clark County
- Clay County
- Clinton County
- Coles County
- Crawford County
- Cumberland County
- DeKalb County
- Douglas County
- DuPage County
- Effingham County
- Ford County
- Franklin County
- Greene County
- Grundy County
- Hamilton County
- Henderson County
- Jackson County
- Jo Daviess County
- Johnson County
- Kane County
- Kendall County
- Knox County
- Lee County
- Macon County
- Marion County
- McHenry County
- Mercer County
- Morgan County
- Ogle County
- Perry County
- Pike County
- Randolph County
- Rock Island County
- Saline County
- Sangamon County
- Shelby County
- Stephenson County
- Wabash County
- Warren County
- Washington County
- Wayne County
- Whiteside County
- Will County
- Williamson County
- Winnebago County