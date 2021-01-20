Illinois health officials announce 4,822 new cases of COVID, 107 additional deaths

Illinois health officials announced 4,822 new and confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois Wednesday, including 107 additional deaths.

The Illinois Health Department is now reporting a total of 1,081,354 cases, including 18,398 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, labs have reported 86,121 specimens for a total 14,984,649.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 13–19, 2021 is 5.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 13–19, 2021 is 6.8%.

As of Tuesday night, 3,284 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 722 patients were in the ICU and 379 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

As of Tuesday night, 864,150 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 524,050 doses have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,388,200. IDPH is currently reporting a total of 537,740 vaccines administered, including 86,180 for long-term care facilities.

Tuesday, a total of 29,008 doses were administered. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 21,869 doses.

Health officials also said Wednesday, if all the mitigation metrics continue to improve, Region 6 will move into Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan on Thursday and Region 7 is on target to move into Tier 1.