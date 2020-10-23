Illinois health officials announce 3,874 new cases of COVID-19, 31 deaths

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials announced 3,874 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, including 31 additional deaths.
The deaths were reported in the following counties:
- Adams County: 1 female 70s
- Christian County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s
- Clark County: 1 female 80s
- Clinton County: 1 male 90s
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 90s
- DeWitt County: 1 female 70s
- Jefferson County: 1 male 60s
- Kane County: 1 female 70s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 60s
- Lake County: 1 female 70s
- LaSalle County: 2 females 90s
- Macon County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- Madison County: 1 female 80s
- McLean County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 90s
- Sangamon County: 1 male 70s
- Shelby County: 1 female 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 80s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 80s
- Vermilion County: 2 males 70s
- Warren County: 1 male 90s
- White County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s
- Will County: 1 female 70s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 364,033 cases, including 9,418 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
The preliminary seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from October 16 to October 22 is 5.6%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 82,256 specimens for a total of 7,113,338.
As of Thursday night, 2,498 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 511 patients were in the ICU and 197 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.