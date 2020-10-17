Illinois health officials announce 3,629 new cases of COVID-19, 27 deaths

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 3,629 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 27 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Bureau County: 1 male 60s

Clinton County: 1 male 70s

Cook County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 50s, 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 male 90s

Cumberland County: 1 female 70s

DuPage County: 1 female 40s

Jefferson County: 1 male 80s

Kane County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

LaSalle County: 1 female 90s

Marion County: 1 male 50s

Rock Island County: 1 male 70s

St. Clair County: 1 female 60s

Tazewell County: 1 male 80s

Will County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 339,803 cases, including 9,192 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Oct. 10 – Oct. 16 is 5.2%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 77,489 specimens for a total of 6,696,257.

As of Friday night, 2,073 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 422 patients were in the ICU and 165 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.