Illinois health officials announce 268 new cases of COVID-19, 15 deaths

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 268 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 15 additional deaths. Health officials also said almost 69% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and 52% of adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the CDC.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

  • Cook County: 3 females 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s
  • Kane County: 1 male 60s
  • Kankakee County: 1 male 70s
  • Lake County: 1 male 60s
  • LaSalle County: 1 female 80s
  • Logan County: 1 female 70s
  • Will County: 1 male 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,387,297 cases, including 23,050 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 5 to June 11 is 0.9%.  The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from June 5 to June 11 is 1.2%.

A total of 11,902,049 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 45,606 doses. On Friday, 38,593 doses were reported administered in Illinois. 

