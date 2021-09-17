Illinois health officials announce 25,956 new cases of COVID-19 over past 7 days, 285 deaths

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials have reported 25,956 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past seven days, including 285 additional deaths.

More than 80 percent of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and almost 63 percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.

Of Illinois’ total population, more than 67 percent has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 52 percent of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated.

Currently, Illinois health officials are reporting a total of 1,590,342 cases, including 24,546 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Since reporting on Friday, September 10, laboratories have reported 638,918 specimens for a total of 30,395,751. As of Thursday night, 2,082 individuals in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 502 patients were in the ICU and 275 patients were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from September 10 to September 16 is 4.1 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from September 10 to September 16 is 4.4 percent.

A total of 14,284,288 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 20,292 doses. Since previous reporting on September 10, 142,041 doses were reported to be administered in Illinois.