Illinois health officials announce 2,149 new COVID-19 cases; 30 counties at ‘warning level’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Friday 2,149 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 20 additional confirmed deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 male 80s

DeKalb County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Douglas County: 1 male 90s

Greene County: 1 female 70s

Iroquois County: 1 female 80s

Jefferson County: 1 female 90s

Jersey County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

Lake County: 1 male 20s

Richland County: 1 male 90s

Rock Island County: 1 male 80s

Union County: 1 male 50s

Will County: 1 female 70s

Williamson County: 1 female 70s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 229,483 cases, including 7,997 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 21 – Aug. 27 is 4.1%. As of Thursday night, 1,546 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 352 patients were in the ICU and 132 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

IDPH also reported Friday that 30 counties in Illinois are considered to be at a warning level for COVID-19.

A county enters a warning level when two or more cornavirus risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.

Those counties are: Bureau, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Cook, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Greene, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Jasper, Jersey, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Madison, Monroe, Morgan, Perry, Pike, Randolph, Sangamon, Shelby, St. Clair, Union, Warren, White, Will, and Williamson.

According to the IDPH, “some of the common factors for an increase in cases and outbreaks are associated with weddings, large gatherings, long-term care facilities and other congregate settings, travel to neighboring states, bars, and spread among members of the same household who are not isolating at home. Cases connected to schools are beginning to be reported. General transmission of the virus in the community is also increasing.”

