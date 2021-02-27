Illinois health officials announce 1,780 new cases of COVID-19, 34 deaths

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 1,780 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 34 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Champaign County: 1 female 60s

Cook County: 2 males 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 4 males 80s, 1 female 90s

Crawford County: 1 male 70s

DuPage County: 1 male 80s

Franklin County: 1 male 80s

Greene County: 1 male 60s

Kane County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Madison County: 1 female 90s

Marshall County: 1 male 60s

Montgomery County: 1 female 60s

Moultrie County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

Tazewell County: 1 male 80s

Vermilion County: 1 female 60s

Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s

Williamson County: 1 male 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,185,447 cases, including 20,494 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 81,668 specimens for a total of 18,069,753. As of Friday, night, 1,353 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 312 patients were in the ICU and 160 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Feb. 20 to Feb. 26 is 2.4%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 20 to Feb. 26, 2021 is 2.7%.

A total of doses of 2,740,105 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 443,700 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 3,183,805.

A total of 2,626,668 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 312,513 for long-term care facilities. The seven day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 69,736 doses. On Friday, 83,048 doses were administered in Illinois.