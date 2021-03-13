Illinois health officials announce 1,675 new cases of COVID-19, 23 deaths

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 1,675 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 23 additional deaths.

The deaths were reported in the following counties:

Champaign County: 1 female 80s

Cook County: 2 males 40s, 2 females 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 80s

Lee County: 1 male 80s

Madison County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 80s, 1 male over 100

McLean County: 1 female 80s

Will County: 1 female 70s

Winnebago County: 1 female 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,207,847 cases, including 20,924 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 77,505 specimens for a total of 19,066,070.

As of Friday night, 1,082 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 235 patients were in the ICU and 95 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 6 through March 12, 2021 is 2.1%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 6 through March 12, 2021 is 2.6%.

A total of doses of 4,623,735 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 5,038,635.

A total of 3,943,970 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight, including 353,102 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 97,758 doses.

On Friday, 152,697 doses were reported administered in Illinois, the highest one day total to date.