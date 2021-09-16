Illinois family blames the unvaccinated following death of loved one from COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The family of a Springfield woman who died from COVID-19 said she was infected and ultimately passed away due to those who chose not to get the vaccine.

According to an online obituary from family members, Candace Cay Ayers, 66, died on Sept. 3.

“She was vaccinated but was infected by others who chose not to be,” the obituary read. “The cost was her life.”

Ayers was reportedly bothered that so many expressed vaccine hesitancy, as told by family members to the State Journal-Register.

“The whole thing is so preventable,” Ayer’s son, Marc, told the newspaper. “People have politicized this and made it about politics. These are the people who have perpetuated the cycle of pain for our family and so many others.”

He told the newspaper that he wants those on the fence about the vaccine to realize the toll it’s taking on others.

“Just wear a mask,” he says, “and get the shot.”