Illinois eclipses 75,000 coronavirus cases, 400k tests as 108 new deaths reported

CHICAGO – The state of Illinois has eclipsed 75,000 coronavirus cases and 400,000 tests as 108 new deaths were reported Saturday.

Since Friday, 16,617 additional tests were performed and 2,325 were positive for coronavirus. The total number of cases is now at 76,085.

With 108 additional fatalities related to coronavirus, the death toll in Illinois is at 3,349. Saturday marks the fifth day in a row with at least 100 coronavirus fatalities in the state.

The 20,671 tests since Friday represent the largest single-day increase in testing, Gov. Pritzker said Friday.

This is the first day during the coronavirus conference that state officials did not hold a news conference. Moving forward, in-person updates by the governor and health officials will take place during the week.

On Friday, Gov. Pritzker applauded Illinois’ testing program after setting the single-day record.

“I’m committed to continuing our successes on this front because it is fundamental to our economic future,” Gov. Pritzker said.

With unemployment reaching levels last seen in The Great Depression and reports of residents still unable to file, Gov. Pritzker announced that the state is overhauling IDES’ website and giving the department a new call center.

The new call center has an updated phone system, more lines and 100 new agents. The overhauled IDES website is designed to process more than 140,000 claims per hour.