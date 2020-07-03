Illinois eclipses 7,000 coronavirus deaths as 868 new cases reported Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois Department of Public Health officials announced 868 new cases of coronavirus on Friday as the state eclipsed 7,000 deaths.

There are now 145,750 total cases in Illinois and 7,005 deaths after 18 were reported Friday.

Officials said 34,318 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours for a total of 1,700,635. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity from June 26 –July 2 is 2.6%.

On Thursday, Illinois reported 869 additional coronavirus cases and 36 deaths.

An Emergency Order goes into effect Monday for travelers coming from coronavirus hotspots into Chicago airports. Travelers from these spots must self-quarantine for 14 days.