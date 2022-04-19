SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois announced Tuesday that officials are dropping the mask mandate for airports and public transportation to align with Monday’s federal court ruling.

After the federal judge’s ruling on Monday, Pritzker’s executive order for Illinois remained in tact — causing confusion on where residents should keep their masks on.

“I’m proud of the work our state has done to fight COVID-19 and protect our most vulnerable,” said Gov. Pritzker. “I continue to urge Illinoisans to follow CDC guidelines and, most importantly, get vaccinated to protect yourself and others.”

Local municipalities retain the right to establish their own mitigations, including masking requirements on public transportation, the governor’s office said.

As of Tuesday morning, the only local public transportation agencies requiring masks were the Metra, CTA and Pace. Masks were also still required inside Midway and O’Hare, but not on domestic flights.

The CTA, Chicago Department of Aviation and Metra all cited Pritzker’s executive order as the reason to keep masks required. As of 3:50 p.m., only Metra has given an additional statement aligning with Pritzker’s new order.

Nearly 73% of eligible Illinoisans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and over 81% have had at least one dose of the vaccine, according to IDPH.

