Illinois driver services facilities to reinstate mask requirement starting Monday

CHICAGO — Secretary of State Jesse White announced Wednesday that driver services facilities, Secretary of State offices and the Illinois State Capitol building will require all employees and customers to wear a mask beginning Aug. 2.

The reinstatement of the mask requirement comes a day after the CDC reversed course on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where COVID-19 is surging.

White says the mandate will allow the facilities to remain open to serve the public to reduce the heavy customer volume caused by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last year.

Driver Services facilities have greatly expanded online services and the public is encouraged to visit the website at www.cyberdriveillinois.com.

