Illinois dine-in restaurants, bars to close Monday night amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO — In an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, all Illinois bars and restaurants are closing their dining rooms to customers.

The state mandate begins at the end of business Monday night, and runs through March 30.

Restaurant food deliveries, pick-up and drive-through services will still be available.

Gov. JB Pritzker decided to enact these measures after seeing the throngs of people who packed into restaurants and bars to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this weekend, despite public officials pleading with residents to stay inside.

The hope was that if people stayed indoors, it would greatly reduce the spread of the virus.

Based on what health experts have seen of COVID-19, young, healthy people can bounce back from this virus; however, it’s the high- risk population that’s of concern.

If younger people pass this virus on to individuals over 60, or those with health issues, the risk of complication and even death goes up exponentially.

“This is not a joke. No one is immune to this and you have an obligation to act in the best interest of all this state," Pritzker said.

"We’ll do whatever we need to do to comply with the city. We just want to have a speedy recovery, and get back to reality, back to business," said Aeri Strauss, Sluggers sports bar.

This undoubtedly is going to be a major hardship for those in the restaurant industry.

That’s why restaurant chefs and owners are now undertaking a social media campaign appealing to the governor for help.

They’re asking for unemployment wages for this period, that payroll taxes be eliminated and there be an abatement on rent and loans.

Other major cities like New York and Los Angeles have also put similar mandates into play, in the name of public safety.

The Illinois Restaurant Association now trying to pinpoint how much of a hardship a mandate of this order will mean for the hospitality industry.