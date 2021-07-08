Illinois COVID-19 vaccine lottery drawing starts Thursday

CHICAGO — Illinois’ first COVID-19 vaccine lottery drawing will happen Thursday afternoon.

Residents are automatically entered if they’ve had at least one vaccine dose. Anyone who got their first doze by July 1 is eligible for Thursday’s drawing.

There will be four drawings. There will be one $1 million prize and three $150,000 scholarships for students.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will reach out to winners via phone and email. They will not ask for any personal information.

Thursday’s drawing will be the first of nine weekly drawings being held throughout the summer.

Gov. JB Pritzker announced the lottery last month. The goal is to encourage more people to get vaccination.

Winners will be notified by the Illinois Department of Public Health by phone and email. The Illinois Lottery will help the state conduct the drawings. Winners can choose to remain anonymous.