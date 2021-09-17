Illinois COVID-19 hospitalizations lowest in nearly 1 month

FILE – In this July 22, 2021, file photo, health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. U.S. health officials Wednesday, Aug. 18, recommended all Americans get COVID-19 booster shots to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and evidence that the vaccines’ effectiveness is falling. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

CHICAGO — While there continue to be encouraging signs the latest COVID-19 surge is subsiding in Illinois, stark differences remain depending on your location.

There are currently 2,082 people hospitalized in Illinois with COVID, the lowest daily patient count since August 21. There are 502 COVID patients currently treated in the ICU, the lowest number in nearly three weeks.

Statewide, COVID patients account for 8 percent of hospital patients and 19 percent of ICU patients.

The news is far more dire in southern Illinois, where for the fourth day in a row, state data shows zero available intensive care beds in a region that covers more than 20 counties. The region also holds some of the lowest vaccination rates in the state.

Meanwhile, the city of Chicago is reporting a daily average of just 31 COVID-related hospitalizations, down 16 percent from the previous week. Chicago is averaging fewer than four COVID-related deaths per day.

Illinois health officials reported 3,601 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus Friday along with 54 additional deaths. However, officials see signs for optimism since new hospital admissions have been declining for the past several weeks.