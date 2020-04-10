Illinois COVID-19 death total at 596; over 17K people have tested positive for virus

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials announced Friday that an additional 68 people died due to COVID-19.
The total number of positive cases now sits at 17,887, and the death total is at 596.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
