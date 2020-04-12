Illinois COVID-19 cases top 20,000; Over 100,000 total tests performed

Watch Above: Governor JB Pritzker gives an update on the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois and measures taken by the state Sunday

CHICAGO – The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois passed 20,000 as of Sunday, state officials report, while Governor JB Pritzker said there may be signs the curve of infections is flattening.

“Today is one more piece of evidence that it may indeed be happening; the percent of cases that came up positive is almost exactly as it has been in the last two weeks, and the death toll today is lower than it has been in six days,” Pritzker said.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), 1,672 new cases of COVID-19 and 43 additional related deaths have been confirmed in the state over the past day.

During an update that was shorter than usual due to the Easter holiday, the governor also stressed that out of the positive cases found since the outbreak, many have recovered.

As of Sunday, a total of 20,852 cases of coronavirus and 720 related deaths have been confirmed in the state, according to numbers the IDPH. A total of 100,735 tests have been performed.