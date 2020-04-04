Illinois COVID-19 cases top 10,000; 33 new deaths reported

CHICAGO – Illinois COVID-19 cases have topped 10,000, Dr. Ezike announced Saturday during the daily update.

1,453 new cases of the virus were announced, bringing the state’s total to 10,357 positive cases. 33 new deaths were reported, bringing the total to 243 deaths.

Two deaths of a Cook County man in his 20s and a Cook County man in his 30s were reported Saturday.

“Stay home, and let’s do our parts for Illinois and end this pandemic,” Dr. Ezike said.

On Friday, the alternate care facility at McCormick Place was unveiled. It has 500 beds available now with capacity for 3,000.

Eventually, McCormick Place will be able to handle 3,000 COVID-19 patients. In particular, those with less severe cases who do not need intensive care.