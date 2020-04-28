Illinois coronavirus deaths surpass 2,000; state records highest single-day increase in fatalities

CHICAGO — Illinois surpassed 2,000 coronavirus deaths, with the greatest one-day increase in fatalities so far on Tuesday, state health officials said.

An additional 144 COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,125 in 96 counties. The state also reported 2,219 new cases, bringing the total to 48,102 across the state.

The numbers were reported at Gov. JB Pritzker’s daily news conference, where he had strong words for State Rep. Darren Bailey, who challenged his coronavirus stay-at-home order and won.

Pritzker accused Bailey of a “cheap political stunt,” and said the court’s decision to side with him “set a dangerous precedent.”

“Because of this ruling, any resident can petition to be exempted from aspects of the orders that rely on collective action to keep us all safe,” he said.

