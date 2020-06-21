Illinois confirms 658 new coronavirus cases, 23 deaths as positivity rate drops again

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials said 658 new coronavirus cases and 23 related deaths were confirmed over the past day Sunday, while the statewide positivity rate declined yet again.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, there have been 136,762 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 6,647 related deaths in the state so far. Of confirmed cases, 94 percent are believed to have recovered.

To date, the IDPH reports over 1.3 million COVID-19 tests have been performed in Illinois. The positivity rate of tests performed between June 14-20 was 2 percent — a slight drop from 3 percent, where the rate had been since June 13. The rate reflects the percent of COVID-19 tests that come back positive.

All regions of Illinois remain on track for moving into the next phase of reopening on June 26, according to the latest IDPH data. The positivity rate in each area, including Chicagoland in the northeast, continues to decline.

Hospitalization rates continue to fall as well. A total of 1,631 patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases were hospitalized as of Saturday, including 422 in intensive care and 256 on ventilators.