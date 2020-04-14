Illinois confirms 1,222 new cases of COVID-19, as number of total deaths passes 800

Watch Live Above: Governor JB Pritzker and health officials give a daily update on the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois and measures taken by the state

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials confirmed 1,222 new cases of COVID-19 and 74 additional related deaths Tuesday, bringing the total number to 23,247 cases and 868 deaths in the state.

Governor JB Pritzker said Tuesday there continues to be evidence the state is “bending the curve” of transmissions, including that the “doubling rate” — the amount of time it takes for the number of cases or deaths related to COVID-19 to double — continues to rise.

Pritzker said on March 22, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 was doubling every two days, but as of Sunday, the rate has reached 8.2 days.

“We won’t get to zero cases overnight, the fact that our doubling rate continues to rise in every metric shows that there is a deceleration in transmission — we are in fact bending the curve,” Pritzker said Tuesday.

Pritzker said while the number of COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations continues to rise, an increase in capacity at hospitals statewide has resulted in a declining percentage of ICU bends and ventilators being occupied by those patients.

A total of 110,616 people have been tested so far in Illinois, with cases confirmed in a total of 88 counties across the state. Clay County reported its first case Tuesday.

As his administration faced criticism for its handling of unemployment in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Pritzker said Monday the state’s systems for handling claims “simply haven’t kept pace.”

According to the state, over 500,000 Illinoisans filed for unemployment between March 1 and April 4. Pritzker said the website for the Illinois Department of Employment Security and its call centers are being updated and staffing is being increased to handle an unprecedented number of claims.

In Indiana, health officials said Tuesday the state’s death toll from the coronavirus pandemic is nearing 400, after another 37 deaths occurred between March 15 and Monday. In total, 8,527 Hoosiers have confirmed cases of COVID-19, and there have been 387 related deaths.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday that she expected the state’s stay-at-home order, which is set to end April 30, would be extended into May. Asked about an extension Monday, Pritzker said, “it’s likely that there will be adjustments to the orders that we’ve put in place.”