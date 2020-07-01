Illinois casinos reopen Wednesday with restrictions

CHICAGO — Casinos in Illinois will reopen Wednesday as part of Phase 4 of the coronavirus reopening plan.

Illinois casino and gaming have been suspended since March 16, 2020, but the Gaming Board continued working.

There will be limited capacity and masks are required.

Those planning on going can also expect to see several new social distancing measures including enhanced sanitation standards.

The following activities will not be permitted until further notice:

buffet food service

poker rooms

table game tournaments

promotions that require patrons to cluster and/or that cannot be conducted in compliance with current 6 foot social distancing requirements

valet parking service

The protocols are available on the Gaming Board’s website.