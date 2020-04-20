Illinois calls for help in nursing homes after dozens of COVID-19 related fatalities reported

JOLIET, Ill.— Illinois nursing home and long-term care facilities continue to be hot zones for COVID-19 infections.

Even though visitors have been banned since late February, dozens of people have died in nursing homes across the state.

So far, 186 long term care facilities report at least one virus case.

Twenty-four residents and two employees died from COVID-19 Symphony of Joliet, an assisted living facility located at 306 N Larkin Avenue in Joliet.

Sandra Green, 57, was the latest victim. She was a certified nursing assistant at Symphony. Green’s daughter said she was on a ventilator for 24 days before her death. She said her mother worried about going to work because there wasn’t enough PPE at the facility.

Joliet’s mayor has called for an investigation.

The state is now asking for more staff in long term care facilities because of employees calling in sick.

More testing materials are being sent to nursing homes to do aggressive testing on residents and staff.

Meanwhile, Gov. JB Pritzker is putting a plan in place to strategically reopen the state when he says it makes sense.