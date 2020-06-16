Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul tests positive for coronavirus

SPRINGFIELD, Ill — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Tuesday that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a statement, Raoul said he was tested Monday after experiencing minor symptoms over the weekend.

Raoul said he has been self-isolating since the onset of his symptoms. He and public health authorities are working to notify individuals he may have come into contact with so that they can self-isolate.

Raoul also said he is staying in touch with his staff, and that the programs and services provided by his office will not be interrupted.

In the statement, Raoul also had this message, “Although the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois is decreasing, I urge people to follow guidance from public health officials by staying at least six feet away from others, wearing a face mask when around others, and washing your hands often.”