Masks optional at each Illinois school district’s mandate, appeals court rules

CHICAGO — Illinois schools are no longer required to mandate masks for their students, according to a court ruling.

An Illinois appellate court late Thursday evening dismissed Gov. JB Pritzker’s appeal of a lower court’s ruling which blocked his mask mandate in schools.

In rejecting the governor’s appeal, the court called it moot after a legislative committee this week did not renew the mask mandate implemented by state health officials.

Earlier this month, Pritzker announced that by the end of the month, he will lift the requirement for face coverings in some indoor locations, but wanted to keep it in effect for schools. He set the date for Feb. 28 citing a decline in Covid cases.

Thursday’s ruling stated the following:

“The language in the “temporary restraining order in no way restrains school districts from acting independently from the executive orders or the Illinois Department of Public Health in creating provisions addressing COVID-19. Thus, it does not appear school districts are temporarily restrained from acting by the court’s TRO. None of the rules found by the circuit court to be null and void are currently in effect. Accordingly, for the following reasons, we dismiss defendant’s appeal because the expiration of the emergency rules renders this appeal moot.”

On Feb. 4, a Sangamon County judge issued the temporary restraining order against the mask mandate which Pritzker appealed.

That judge’s ruling caused a lot of confusion for school districts.

Some districts interpreted that as a go-ahead to go mask optional. Others kept the mask requirement as they waited for clarity from the appellate court.

Students and parents in several suburbs protested and demanded they be allowed to decide whether to mask or not.

On Tuesday, the general assembly’s bipartisan joint committee on administrative rules decided not to renew the mask mandate as it waited for the appellate court’s guidance.

The appellate court says the rules voided by the Sangamon County judge are long longer in effect — making the matter moot.

WGN has reached out to the governor for a response to the appellate court’s decision.