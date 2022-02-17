Illinois appeals court decision expected soon on school mask mandate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — An appellate court could rule as early as Thursday on Gov. JB Pritzker’s statewide mask mandate for schools.

Until then, confusion over if the mandate continues as more Illinois schools go mask optional. Pritzker admits there is confusion but he wants to make it clear, his executive order on mandating masks in schools is still in effect.

Maine Township High School District 207 and Park Ridge-Niles School District 64 are just two of the latest to join the growing list of districts deciding to make masks optional.

On Wednesday, the governor said it is not a choice yet.

“The executive order is in effect, we still have a mask requirement in the state of Illinois for schools,” Pritzker said.

Regardless, more than half of the states school districts have made masks optional, some making the decision using a combination of dropping Covid case numbers, a downstate judge ruling that the governor had overstepped his authority in a narrow, but at the very least confusing, ruling — as well as a bipartisan committee vote earlier this week to not extend the mask mandate in schools. Three democrats joined the republicans in blocking the extension.

Pritzker said he believes the committee, especially members of his own party, are waiting to see how the appellate court rules on lifting the restraining order on his mask mandate.

“Again the order is in effect, we are now trying to deal with an errant decision by a judge in one county, one particular judge, that’s thrown everybody into a state of confusion and we’re trying to get the appellate court to address it because it was wrongly decided,” Pritzker said.

The appellate court could rule as early as Thursday and depending how the ruling goes, we may also see another attempt by the state health department to extend the mask mandate in schools.